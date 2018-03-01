Every person on this week's drink driving list is a teenager

There must have been something in the water (or alcohol) this week as all the people caught drink driving the past seven days were teenagers.

There must have been something in the water (or alcohol) this week as all the people caught drink driving the past seven days were teenagers. Brett Wortman

THERE must have been something in the water (or alcohol) this week as all the people caught drink driving the past seven days were teenagers.

Three people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

At the top of the list was Declan Paul Connors, 19, blew a reading of .108 along Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.

Connors was fined $650 and disqualified for three months.

Kerry Van Den Heever, 19, blew a reading of .067 per cent when he was pulled over along Liriope Dr, Gladstone.

Heever was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

Britney Kirriley Francis, 18, returned a blood alcohol content reading of .036 per cent on Redgum Dr, Gladstone.

Francis was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.