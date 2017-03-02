Every Gladstone fisherman's dream job up for grabs

IF YOU love to fish and can tell the difference between a massive barramundi and a Jewfish then this is the job for you.

Recruiters Kelly Services say they are after a "keen fisherman" based in Gladstone for an immediate start on what sounds like the best job going in Gladstone.

The successful applicant will take on the role of "fisheries interviewer/boat ramp surveyor".

The job basically involves travelling around to various boat ramps in the region to survey boaties, measure catch sizes and identify species.

"This is an ideal position for someone who enjoys interacting with boaties/fisherman and has a knowledge of species of fish," the job ad reads.

If you're already an unofficial expert on Gladstone fishing then all you'll need is a driver's licence and your own car.

The shifts last for four hours, starting at either 8am or Midday, and are available on weekdays and weekends.

You might even be able to throw a line in or two while you work if you get this dream job.

To apply click here.