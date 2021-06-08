‘Every dollar counts': Modest boost to family welfare, pension

There will be more money in the pocket for more lower and middle-class families, as payment in key welfare measures are unfrozen for the first time in a decade.

From July 1 there will be small increases to a range of payments including family tax benefits A and B and multiple birth allowance, as well as a bump of up to $10.50 a fortnight for some part-pensioners, which will then keep rising with inflation each year.

More people will be able to access paid parental leave and dad and partner pay, as the eligibility threshold will increase for the first time and will continue to go up with indexation.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston will announce small increases to a variety to family welfare payments on Monday. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/NCA NewsWire

It will see eligible families with one child pocket up to an extra $94 a year, $156 for families with two children and $226 for those with three, for families on both FTB payments.

There are about 320,000 Queenslanders who will benefit from the increased payments.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said while the changes were small, they would help families keep up with the cost of living.

"These are modest increases, but we understand that every dollar counts," Senator Ruston said.

Family tax benefit A will increase by $1.68 per fortnight for each child under 13 and $2.24 for each child aged 13 and over, while family tax benefit B by $1.40 for children under five and $1 for children 5 and older.

The end-of-year supplement will also increase by $7.30 for FTB A to $788.40 and by $3.65 for FTB B to $383.25.

Eligibility thresholds will also be increased for inflation for the FTB payments and paid parental leave and dad and partner pay.

For example, a family with two children aged under 13 will now be able to receive FTB part A with a combined income of $110,790, up from $109,573, while the income cap for paid parental leave will from $150,000 per year to $151,350.

"We are lifting the income caps on many of these payments for the first time since 2009 and 2011, because we are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with Australian families as we recover from the pandemic," she said.

The income-free threshold for pensioners will rise by $2 to $180 a fortnight for singles, which will deliver an extra $26 a year in payments.

But some pensioners will qualify for up to $10.50 extra a fortnight due to an increase in the asset test threshold.

The amount of assets a pensioner couple can hold, outside their home, will rise by $3500 to $405,000, which will deliver an extra $10.50 to those with assets of more than $405,000.

The multiple birth allowance will also rise with the consumer price index.

Originally published as 'Every dollar counts': Modest boost to family welfare, pension