‘Every day c---s’: Crude message to students sparks concern

An image of a sign warning students about their attendance rate at a Gladstone region primary school, which was changed into a crude message, has sparked concern in the community.

A school noticeboard outside of Mount Larcom State School stated "Every day c---s, attendance is very important."

But the image, which was posted on social media Tuesday and generated a lot of interest, has been confirmed as having been taken about for years ago.

One user wrote they were not surprised someone did this.

"I was at Mt Larcom three days ago, not surprised someone did this to a school sign," they said.

A Department of Education spokesman said the photo was a historical image from about four years ago.

"(The image) must still be doing the rounds on social media," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said since that time a new sign had been installed with preventative measures to secure the letters.

"There has been no repeat of such incidents."