Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sign warning students about their attendance rate at a Gladstone primary school was changed into a crude message.
A sign warning students about their attendance rate at a Gladstone primary school was changed into a crude message.
News

‘Every day c---s’: Crude message to students sparks concern

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An image of a sign warning students about their attendance rate at a Gladstone region primary school, which was changed into a crude message, has sparked concern in the community.

A school noticeboard outside of Mount Larcom State School stated "Every day c---s, attendance is very important."

But the image, which was posted on social media Tuesday and generated a lot of interest, has been confirmed as having been taken about for years ago.

One user wrote they were not surprised someone did this.

"I was at Mt Larcom three days ago, not surprised someone did this to a school sign," they said.

A Department of Education spokesman said the photo was a historical image from about four years ago.

"(The image) must still be doing the rounds on social media," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said since that time a new sign had been installed with preventative measures to secure the letters.

"There has been no repeat of such incidents."

education queensland mount larcom state school
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        Premium Content Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        News Fifteen volunteers were acknowleged for their services during the New South Wales bushfires.

        $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Premium Content $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Property The luxury property on 2.4 acres has just come onto the market.

        Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Premium Content Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Crime The man had needlessly been off the road for 18 months.

        Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Premium Content Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Crime The man applied to have his conditions varied in court this week.