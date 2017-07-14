Every bloke's little bit of heaven: Prices to go under hammer at Glenfords

Glenfords Discount Tool Centre is set to close at the end of the month.

GLENFORDS Discount Tool Centre is set to close at the end of the month after operating In Gladstone for 20 years.

Store manager Russell William Partington said the store hasn't made a profit in 12 months.

"There's not enough business,” he said.

"Financially, it would be impossible to continue.

"Our customers are still dealing with us but instead of buying x amount, they're buying half or a quarter of x amount... they say we're not buying any more because we don't have the work and we can't work.

”It's a vicious circle."

While it's bad news for Glenfords, it's good news for customers looking for a bargain.

Owner of Bob Ryan's Home Improvements and Construction Robert Ryan has been in store picking up goods at "bargain” prices.

”Everything's best bargain because we're all going for cost,” he said.

Everything at Glendfords, including tools and shelves, is selling for a suggested price of $100, as advertised on Gumtree.

”Any reasonable price will do,” Mr Partington said.