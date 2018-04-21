'Every bit helps': Still time to aid Gladstone woman's cause

THERE was no point denying the turnout was a little dispiriting.

Gladstone local Deb Kilby took her first step into activism this month, walking 10,000 steps each day from April 8 to April 15 to raise money for Autism Spectrum Australia.

But as her campaign reached its big finale last Saturday - a fundraiser barbecue in Gladstone's new disability-friendly Lions Park - it was only her family and a few close friends that had turned out to help.

A fundraising goal of $700 was also looking unlikely to be met, with Deb's marathon effort so far only managing to elicit $127 in donations from the community.

Deb, whose son Kade has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, said it was dispiriting, but she was determined not to let the turnout deter her from helping the cause in the future.

"There's still an opportunity there for people to support the cause and donate,” she said.

"Every little bit helps.”

Deb said her 10,000-step challenge had at least been good for her health.

"I've been everywhere, whether it's walking along Canoe Point or down to the main beach at Tannum,” she said.

"10,000 works out to be quite a bit when you do it every day.”

She managed to hit her target every day except Friday, but she had a good excuse.

"My pedometer was playing up, it kept resetting back down to zero,” she said.

"That makes it pretty hard!

"By the time I added it all up it would have been around the 9000 mark.”

To donate to Deb's Walk for Autism fundraiser, click here.