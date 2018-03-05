Ever wanted to play hockey while riding a unicycle?

WHEN Warren Hodgson goes for a ride he usually hears the same comment, "Where's your other wheel?"

A keen cyclist Mr Hodgson has also been riding unicycles for 40 years. In fact he took it up so long ago the 60 year old can't remember why he decided to take up the sport.

"To be honest I have no idea but I've always liked doing things that are a bit different and now I'm hooked," he said.

Even his entry into the sport was a 'bit different' as Mr Hodgson decided to pull apart his BMX bicycle and convert it into a unicycle.

The world needs more people who are brave enough to be different

Warren Hodgson

When he first hopped aboard his one-wheeled creation Mr Hodgson wondered what he'd got himself into.

"On a normal bike you can only fall off on the left or right hand sides, but on a unicycle the fall zone is 360 degrees," he said.

It didn't take him long to master travelling on a single wheel.

"If you spend a quarter of an hour a day practising it'll take about a week to stay upright with ease," he said.

Continuing his theme of enjoying doing things differently Mr Hodgson decided that playing hockey on one wheel would be fun.

"Gladstone has the only unicycle hockey team in Queensland and we'll be competing at the Uninats in Geelong this year," he said.

Other events include sprints, 5-10km races, free-styling, trials, mountain unicycling, one footed races, hurdles and ballet.

Which means he's not unicycling alone.

"At the moment we have a core group of half a dozen unicyclists, but there would be another 30-40 pedalling around town," he said.

Many of them were taught by Mr Hodgson using one of the many unicycles leaning against the walls of his shed.

After 40 years he's still enthusiastic about teaching others to ride on one wheel.

"I enjoy helping others try it because the world needs more people who are brave enough to be different."