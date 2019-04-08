EVENTS: Jam-packed holidays in Gladstone

ANYONE staying in the Gladstone region for the school holidays will not be short of things to do.

From the Gladstone Harbour festival to the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race, school holidays in the area are jam-packed with events.

Entering its 57th year, the Gladstone Harbour Festival sails into Gladstone for non-stop entertainment from Wednesday, April17 to Sunday, April21.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council was a proud major sponsor of the well-loved event.

"From the old family favourites including the Great Raft Regatta, Street Parade and Talent Quest to GRC's Spectacular Saturday event, fireworks and carnival type-atmosphere, there's so much on offer,” CrBurnett said.

Part of the festival is high-profile Easter weekend sporting events, the 71st Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

"One of the oldest yachting races in Australia, it has become a Queensland icon, and you can follow the race action as it is live-streamed across the world,” he said.

This year will also see a new precinct to help welcome the boats as they enter the harbour, with the Brisbane to Gladstone Village raising its sail for the first time.

"The Brisbane to Gladstone Village is an event not to be missed and will showcase Gladstone as a holiday destination with high-quality events and attractions,” he said.

"The Village will include The Yachtsman's Long Lunch, the Village Seafood Festival and the Line Crossing Party, all great new ways to help us celebrate a beautiful Easter in Gladstone.”

Another can't-miss is the Village Seafood Festival on April20 with free entry for children under 18.

"And to cap off a great week, the Line Crossing Party will celebrate yachts crossing the finish line with tasty food, a licensed bar and headline acts,” CrBurnett said.

Tickets for these events are on sale and can be purchased through the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.