The 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols, presented by 4CC at GPC Marina Stage.
Events get funds boost from council

MATT HARRIS
2nd Oct 2019 5:30 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council has approved more than $39,000 in funding for three upcoming events.

BITS Junior Golf Club will receive $1000 towards “event golf supplies’’ for the Junior Golf Open on October 12.

Elsewhere, the council will contribute $4360 in cash and $220 of in-kind support to the Benaraby Progress Association to help purchase equipment and hire transport for the Lake Awoonga Adventure Race to be held on October 26.

Radio station 4CC had its application for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols fall under a different funding category and will receive $33,709 of in-kind support.

The event will be held at the Marina Parklands on December 6.

