EVENTFUL CENTURY: Family celebrates huge milestone

FIVE GENERATIONS: Fourteen-week-old Ethan gets to know great-great-grandmother Eileen Murchie, with dad Brent Beanland, great-grandmother Merrian Ross and grandmother Tracey Ekeberg. Contributed

FIVE generations of the Murchie family have gathered to celebrate Gladstone woman Eileen Murchie's 100th birthday.

Eileen turned 100 on June 19 and yesterday her family gathered to celebrate, before a tree planting and plaque ceremony at Tondoon Botanic Gardens will be held for her on Monday.

Eileen has many descendants, which include her five children Carole Allan, Laraine Vellozzi, Sharon Barrett, Merrian Ross and Chris Murchie.

She also has 20 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Five generations of the Murchie family will be at the party and the meeting of young and old has made this more special by the almost 100-year age difference.

Eileen was the eldest of five children and was born in England.

She came to Australia with her parents when she was a baby and settled in NSW.

After leaving school Eileen started work at the local guest houses. She would walk to work about 7am and work until 7pm.

Her pay was about 10 shillings ($1) a week, which would have bought her a nice dress.

Her pay increased to about 30 shillings ($3) a week when she became head waitress.

Eileen met and married Max Murchie in 1942 and they had five children.

Max was a man of many talents, particularly on the mechanical side. He had a natural ability to fix anything to do with motors.

Max served in Darwin in World War II and his skill came in very handy for repairs to the searchlight generators and camp trucks.

Eileen and Max's first child, Carole, was born while Max was away in the service and he didn't see her until she was 18 months old.

Max rebuilt stock cars in NSW, bringing them back to racing condition, and then he would race them.

His main love was fishing. It wasn't long before he had a fishing boat and the family was kept in fresh fish, prawns and mud crabs for many years.

All the family came to Gladstone in 1967 but by that time the girls had left the nest and only son Chris was still at school.

Eileen kept working to supplement the family income and she had many jobs around town. She joined Gladstone Bowls Club and was a constant participant in this sport.

Max passed away in April 1996 and this left Eileen on her own. Eileen has a large family and is well cared for by her loving descendants.

The tree planting ceremony for Eileen, a combined effort between the Gladstone Branch of National Seniors and Gladstone Regional Council, will be held on Monday morning at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.