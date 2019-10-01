Event scores $1k from council after initial knock back

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service held a training exercise in conjunction with Gladstone's Volunteer Marine Rescue on November 17, 2018.

COUNCIL has gone against its officer's recommendation to approve a sponsorship request from Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Ltd.

The service requested $5000 from Gladstone Regional Council for advertising and promotion of the October 26 River Glow Gladstone fun run.

After a robust debate at yesterday's meeting, it took the mayor's casting vote to approve $1000 in funding.

The vote was split four-four due to the absence of Cr Peter Masters (conference) meaning Mayor Matt Burnett's vote effectively counted as two.

Funding was initially declined by the Community Investment Panel because the request did not meet key selection criteria and assessment.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor initiated an amended motion to offer the organisation the full $5000, although that was voted down six votes to two.

Cr Trevor argued in favour of the full amount, citing the work of emergency services, CHRS's positive impact on the community and that if council declined the funding there could be a perception it did not support emergency services.

Crs Kahn Goodluck, Natalia Muszkat and Rick Hansen argued the decision would go against council policy and that the funding was for an event, not the organisation.

GRC donates $20,000 a year to CHRS.