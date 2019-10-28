Event hoping to be a slam dunk

Dylan Jaavuo, Joey and Jordie Green, Kiara Purcell and Sam Barrenger ready for Gladstone Basketball's carols and market night

FOR the second year, Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association is inviting the community to its Christmas Carols & Market Night.

GABA spokeswoman Hannah Webb said the group wanted to hold an event that “is not just our basketball family and friends but people from around Gladstone”.

“We think Christmas is such a special time so we wanted to bring everyone together,” Ms Webb said.

After the success of the event last year, Ms Webb said they wanted to make the night bigger and better.

Money raised from the night goes towards the association.

Ms Webb said this year’s fundraising would be help fund referee shirts for the juniors and seniors of the club, as well as the installation of solar lights.

She said businesses and individuals were welcome to get involved with sponsorships and donations.

The event starts at 6pm at Kev Broome Stadium on November 22.

For more info, visit Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association’s Facebook page.