Event funds still open
Events promoting community pride, boosting the economy and positively promoting the Gladstone region are encouraged to apply for funding under the council’s Community Celebration Fund.
Funding for a Ignite Event or Impact Event will close midnight on Monday for events held April to July 2020.
Councillor Peter Masters said the funding is to assist not-for-profit groups based in or servicing the Gladstone region, businesses based in or servicing the region or not-for-profit sporting organisation/active recreation group in the region.
He said Ignite Event funding is to help emerging events. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000.
“An Ignite Event would contribute to community pride/social outcomes and regional economy that attract up to 2500 participants,” he said.
Impact Event funding is to help established events across the region. Applicants can apply for up to $25,000. An Impact Event would demonstrate tourism and economy benefits and attract between 2500 to 5000 participants, with 10 per cent of out-of-region visitors. Visit council’s website or 4970 0700.