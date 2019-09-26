Menu
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
Event funds still open

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
Events promoting community pride, boosting the economy and positively promoting the Gladstone region are encouraged to apply for funding under the council’s Community Celebration Fund.

Funding for a Ignite Event or Impact Event will close midnight on Monday for events held April to July 2020.

Councillor Peter Masters said the funding is to assist not-for-profit groups based in or servicing the Gladstone region, businesses based in or servicing the region or not-for-profit sporting organisation/active recreation group in the region.

He said Ignite Event funding is to help emerging events. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000.

“An Ignite Event would contribute to community pride/social outcomes and regional economy that attract up to 2500 participants,” he said.

Impact Event funding is to help established events across the region. Applicants can apply for up to $25,000. An Impact Event would demonstrate tourism and economy benefits and attract between 2500 to 5000 participants, with 10 per cent of out-of-region visitors. Visit council’s website or 4970 0700.

