Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
News

Event funding on council agenda

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is expected to make a decision on event funding and its representation on Gladstone’s tourism board at today’s general meeting.

Those items are two on a 10-item list to be discussed from 9am at the council’s Goondoon St headquarters. The meeting is open to the public.

The council received four applications under its new Community Celebration Fund with those to be discussed at the meeting.

Three of the four events – BITS Junior Golf Open, Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols and Lake Awoonga Adventure Race and Family Fun Day – have been recommended for approval.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Ltd is expected to have its $5000 sponsorship request for River Glow Gladstone knocked back because the council already invests in a similar event, the Botanic to Bridge fun run.

Meanwhile, the council will decide on whether to continue representation on the GAPDL Board of Directors.

Cr Rick Hansen is the current representative on the board and will continue to serve on a volunteer basis, likely for the balance of the current term of the council.

council meetings gapdl gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Calliope chicken business selling

    premium_icon Calliope chicken business selling

    News AFTER six-and-a-half years and four grandchildren the owners of a popular Calliope business have decided to sell.

    The Hungry German has closed its doors

    premium_icon The Hungry German has closed its doors

    Business With plans to go in a slightly different direction, owner of The Hungry German said...

    Business withstands tests of time

    premium_icon Business withstands tests of time

    News Gladstone business Patrick Jewellers are celebrating 100 years this month.

    CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments

    premium_icon CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments

    Health GLADSTONE Hospital has finished one of the busiest 12 month periods with increased...