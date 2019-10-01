Event funding on council agenda

GLADSTONE Regional Council is expected to make a decision on event funding and its representation on Gladstone’s tourism board at today’s general meeting.

Those items are two on a 10-item list to be discussed from 9am at the council’s Goondoon St headquarters. The meeting is open to the public.

The council received four applications under its new Community Celebration Fund with those to be discussed at the meeting.

Three of the four events – BITS Junior Golf Open, Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols and Lake Awoonga Adventure Race and Family Fun Day – have been recommended for approval.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Ltd is expected to have its $5000 sponsorship request for River Glow Gladstone knocked back because the council already invests in a similar event, the Botanic to Bridge fun run.

Meanwhile, the council will decide on whether to continue representation on the GAPDL Board of Directors.

Cr Rick Hansen is the current representative on the board and will continue to serve on a volunteer basis, likely for the balance of the current term of the council.