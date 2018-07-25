Eva Roche, 8, reels in massive 53cm cod in Gladstone Harbour

IT MAY have been Michael Roche's rod and reel, but it was his eight year old daughter Eva who snagged a 53cm estuary cod on the weekend.

"I'd set up the rods for my wife and daughters using pilchards for bait," Mr Roche said.

"Eva snagged it and managed to bring it in all by herself," he said.

"It took a few minutes to get it beside the boat.

"But she was so thrilled she was jumping up and down and I was very proud of her.

"We had fish and chips for dinner that night."

HOOKED: Eight year old Eva Cavallaro-Roche with the 53cm estuary cod she caught on Sunday

He added that since hauling in her biggest fish ever, Eva has been asking when they are going out in the boat again.

"She wants to know what bait we're going to use and what we'll be fishing for," Mr Roche said.

He admitted that it was a spur of the moment trip and that it had been a while since the family had been fishing together.

"I tried to instil a love of fishing in my girls early on," he said.

"But I didn't want to make it uncomfortable for them so I backed off a bit.

"I do a bit of fishing too, but when the family comes out with me it's more about them having some fun."

He said he would wait a little longer before he teaches Eva how to fillet a fish.

"She's not ready at this stage," Mr Roche said.

"But maybe next year I'll buy her a glove so she'll be right handling the knife.

"I'm just really happy they want to keep fishing with me."

Mr Roche wouldn't reveal the spot where the fish was caught but admitted it was, "in the harbour."