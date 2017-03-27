30°
News

Yasi survivor's stomach churns over evacuation refusals

Andrea Davy
| 27th Mar 2017 9:06 AM Updated: 10:11 AM
Cyclone Yasi devastation at Tully.
Cyclone Yasi devastation at Tully. supplied

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITHIN 10 minutes of Cyclone Yasi crossing the coast I heard two shattering bangs that made my family home near Tully shake.

Two of the biggest gum trees in our yard crashed hard to the ground - it brought a wave of relief and terror: "thank god the trees didn't hit the house" and "bloody hell, we are only 10 minutes in".

For the next six hours myself, my mum and my dad listened to trees slam against the earth, later we heard them split explosively as the trees that stood up to the earlier force were snapped in half.

And, within about half an hour our ears were filled with the screeching of tin being ripped off our shed - this set the tone for the rest of the night as we feared our house's roof would be next.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: CLICK HERE TO GET EMAILED ALERTS

With a Dolphin torch pointed outside the window I watched as huge sheets of tin whipped past.

Our three-bay shed was completely blown to bits.

Apart from the few split seconds when the eye passed over our home we had no silence, just the ferocious roar of Yasi.

It was a long horrible night.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

However, I think the most worrisome thing about my experience was that I thought I had been through a cyclone before I went through Yasi.

I truly did.

I was a north Queensland girl who grew up knowing cyclones were a part of life.

Cyclone Larry, a category five system hit Innisfail only a few years before, a town that's only 45kms away from my parents' house.

During that storm, we felt the winds and had some destruction so I thought I knew what was coming.

But in reality, I was terribly naive.

Driving to work this morning my stomach started to churn as I heard there was a coastal community near Ayr where residents were refusing to evacuate.

My memory of what was left behind at Tully's coastal community, Tully Heads, in Yasi's wake suddenly became fresh.　

All that was left from some of the lovely two-storey homes was a cement slab and the downstairs toilet.

Although I am by no means an expert, I don't believe residents would have lived if they stayed in these houses.

The storm surge's destruction was a completely different force.

However, all cyclones are different so I truly hope Debbie doesn't harm coastal communities like Yasi did.

I remember before Yasi hit, when I was a cadet journalist for my local paper, a frustrated SES volunteer said what people needed to remember was that "houses don't get stronger the more cyclones they go through".

That's common sense right?

Yet time after time we hear people say their homes have been through cyclones before so they feel they will be safe.

All I can hope is people heed the warnings, in my opinion a cyclone of Debbie's size is not one to be complacent about. 　

Topics:  cyclone debbie cyclone larry cyclone yasi editors picks innisfail tully tully heads

FLOOD WARNING: 300mm deluge may "isolate" parts of Gladstone

FLOOD WARNING: 300mm deluge may "isolate" parts of Gladstone

... Given that our water catchments are already charged from recent rainfall, it is possible that there could be areas of flooding and isolation..."

FREE CONTENT: Gladstone on watch with rain on the way

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BOM.

A FLOOD watch is current between Gladstone and Cairns.

State strongly warns against new Kin Kora intersection project

LOOK UP: Artist impressions of the digital billboards that are to be built near the Kin Kora intersection.

Despite objections from the State, the council has approved it.

CRUEL ACT: Cat hung by neck, breaks leg to escape

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Odyssey is believed to have been hung by his neck and left to die before breaking his leg in an attempt to free himself.Photo Contributed

The horrific act brought an animal rescuer to tears

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Married shock: why the good guys came last

OPINION: It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but “rat” Anthony got the girl. How did this Married At...

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!