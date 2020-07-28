‘Evacuate now’: Wild weather lashes NSW

Menu
An evacuation warning has been issued for Sussex Inlet on NSW's south coast as wild weather continues to lash the state.

The NSW SES issued the evacuation warning for a number of streets in the coastal town, advising anyone living there to "leave now and move to safety".

"Additional impact may be seen with the influence of wave and wind action," the SES advised.

"Residents in this area should remain alert. Residents should relocate personal possessions to a safe place.

"Leave now, leave the high danger area and move to safety.

"Once floodwater enters low lying areas of Sussex Inlet, properties will be flooded above floor level, road access will be lost, sewerage lines and power to the area may be lost. If you remain in the area you may be trapped, and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."

The SES is advising anyone at the following addresses to evacuate now:

  • Wunda Ave - numbers 5, 8, 10, 11, and 13
  • Elmoos Avenue, numbers 52, 54 and 60
  • Jacobs Street, number 120
  • Poole Avenue, number 4
  • River Road, numbers 155, 266, 270
  • Cater Crescent, number 4
  • Banksia Street, number 9
  • Fairview Avenue, number 9

The Shoalhaven region, two hours south of Sydney, has been hit worst by the low pressure system.

Flooding at nearby Sanctuary Point, in the Shoalhaven region. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Flooding at nearby Sanctuary Point, in the Shoalhaven region. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

The low pressure system had made its way down from Queensland, hammering the far north of NSW before smashing the Central Coast, the Hunter Region and Sydney.

The Illawarra region received the brunt of the storm last night before it moved south, cutting power and causing localised flooding.

By Tuesday afternoon, Ulladulla on NSW's south coast had been lashed by wind gusts of 113km/h and 96km/h in Kiama and Sussex Inlet.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Tuesday night that while the heavy rain may be easing, it still forecast flooding to peak again tomorrow.

Moderate flood warnings have also been issued for Canowindra, in the central west of NSW.

However the rain was welcomed out west with parts of the state's drought-ravaged regions receiving close to 25mm.

Tamworth recorded a reasonable 31mm of rain while Dubbo caught 20mm of the showers.

Wild weather also lashed parts of Sydney almost 100mm falling on Sydney overnight.

The severe storms caused thousands of homes to lose power with emergency Endeavour Energy crews making their way down to the Shoalhaven to safely restore power by Wednesday morning.

 

 

 

 

Flooded roads in Sanctuary Point. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Flooded roads in Sanctuary Point. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

