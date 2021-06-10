‘Evacuate now’: Emergency in Victoria

An evacuation order has been issued for those who live, work, or are holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area on June 10, 2021, due to floodwaters rising rapidly.

Victorians living beside a creek in the state’s southeast are being urged to evacuate immediately as floodwaters rise rapidly.

Emergency Management Victoria issued the alert about 10.30am on Thursday for anybody living, working and holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area in Gippsland.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said more than 200 homes were impacted.

“A relief centre has been opened at Traralgon Basketball Stadium and that’s where we are encouraging people to go,” he said.

“Similarly they can also go friends and family that are in a safe location away from their immediate area.”

It comes after a night of destructive winds and heavy rainfall battered the state, leaving thousands of Victorians without power and hundreds of trees across roads, power lines and homes.

Flooding in the Gippsland region. Picture; Shannen McDonald

Flooding in the Traralgon Creek is expected to impact the following routes:

Milton Court, Tennyson Street, Moonabeal Court, Booth Court, Whittakers Road between Shakespeare Street and Princes Street, Davidson Street from the Traralgon Creek to Peterkin Street, Willow Court, George Street, Berry Street, Peterkin Street, Munro Street between George Street and Peterkin Street, Couchs Lane now.

If you are located in these areas it is being urged you evacuate now.

A relief centre has been opened at Traralgon Basketball Stadium in Garibaldi Street, Traralgon.

An evacuation order has been issued for those who live, work, or are holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area on June 10, 2021, due to floodwaters rising rapidly.

Evacuating my home and the roads are grid locked. Traralgon is in serious trouble.



Please get off the roads if you’re not evacuating - we are desperately trying to get out, save some treasured possessions and our much loved animals 😢 — Jenni Rohde (@jen_rohde) June 9, 2021

The warning was current to 12:40pm on Thursday.

It’s expected properties may be isolated or inundated and it may be too late to leave, if anybody did not leave before 12.40pm.

Authorities have warned the floodwater is “toxic” and urged people never to play or swim in floodwater.

“Floodwater is dangerous – never drive, walk or ride through floodwater,” Vic Emergency said.

“If floodwater enters your home or you become isolated, move to higher ground by stepping on top of tables, chairs, benches and beds.”

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino said the State Emergency Service had received more than 4500 calls for help in the past 24 hours.

“Almost 245,000 homes have been affected by power outages, with power companies working to restore power,” he said.

There are also 17 flood warnings in place across the state.

“At the moment we’ve got major flood warnings for the Traralgon Creek, but also for the Avon, Latrobe, Macalister, Thompson and Upper Yarra (rivers),” Mr Crisp said.

“That is having an impact in relation to moving around, particularly in the east of the state.

“At the moment that Princess Highway is cut, Rosedale, Traralgon and we expect that to be the case in Sale.”

