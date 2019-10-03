Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man who cruelly raped and murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon is appealing his life sentence.
The man who cruelly raped and murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon is appealing his life sentence.
Crime

Eurydice’s killer and rapist wants his jail term cut

by Rebekah Cavanagh
3rd Oct 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Eurydice Dixon's killer wants to appeal his life sentence, a court has heard.

Jaymes Todd, 20, was jailed for at least 35 years for the brutal rape and murder of the Melbourne comedian in June last year.

Todd's barrister Tim Marsh has told a Supreme Court hearing where he is defending another killer rapist, Codey Herrmann, that Todd has filed an appeal.

Eurydice Dixon, 19, who was killed in Princes Park in Carlton North.
Eurydice Dixon, 19, who was killed in Princes Park in Carlton North.

RELATED NEWS

EURYDICE'S KILLER MAY ONE DAY WALK FREE

JAYMES TODD 'EXCITED' BY PANICKING VICTIM

EURYDICE DIED IN 'EXTREMELY CRUEL WAY'

Drawing comparison between the two cases, and what Todd was sentenced to, Mr Marsh said: "Todd application for leave to appeal against that decision has been filed."

The Supreme Court confirmed Todd filed an application for leave to appeal against sentence on Monday.

More to come

Her death triggered a public outpouring of grief. Picture: Jason Edwards
Her death triggered a public outpouring of grief. Picture: Jason Edwards
appeal court eurydice dixon jaymes todd murder rape

Top Stories

    Man injured in car rollover

    premium_icon Man injured in car rollover

    News Emergency services are on scene in Agnes Water

    • 3rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
    CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    premium_icon CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    Community Lindsay is cancer free and home with her family.

    REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gross discovery in Gladstone drains

    News The results are in from the first audit of nine drain buddies.

    Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    premium_icon Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

    News The cost for council to bring the National Rugby Championship game to Gladstone has...