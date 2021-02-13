Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping destinations

The view from Middle Creek at Eurimbula National Park. Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer

The view from Middle Creek at Eurimbula National Park. Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer

With the end of summer fast approaching, now is a great time to head off camping and the Gladstone region has some of the top spots in Queensland and even Australia.

From beachside chillouts to National Parks, Budget Australia has listed some of the best camping spots in Queensland to help make your last summer trip memorable for all the right reasons.

Coming in at number five on the Budget Australia list of best camping locations in Queensland was Eurimbula National Park.

“Located on a peaceful beach within Bustard Bay, this relaxed camping area is the perfect boating and fishing retreat,” a Budget Australia spokeswoman said.

Middle Creek Eurimbula National Park.

“Eurimbula National Park is great for any kind of camping getaway, from a romantic campers night under the stars to an activity packed adventure among nature.

“Located at the mouth of Eurimbula Creek, this bush camp is set in shady, low eucalypt woodland, with walking track access to the beach and nearby creek.

“Take a relaxing stroll along the beach during low tide, or head up to the creek to snag a catch for dinner.

“If you’re bringing a small boat, you’ll find a boat ramp at nearby Eurimbula Creek.”

There’s plenty for the whole family to do in Eurimbula National Park including bush walking,

taking in the view at Ganoonga Noonga lookout, swimming and fishing, and admiring the native flora such as blue gums, Moreton Bay ash, pink bloodwoods, casuarinas and weeping cabbage palms.

Turtle Street Beach and camping area in foreground Curtis Island.

The Gladstone region also has a number of other fantastic campsites to suit the whole family and even the more adventurous at heart.

From Kroombit Tops National Park to the harbour islands of Curtis and Facing, to Workman’s Beach at Agnes Water, Lilley’s Beach at Boyne Island and the Calliope River camping area, there is something for young and old.

More details on camping in the Gladstone region can be found on the council website.

The top four camping destinations according to Budget Australia are;

1. Cylinder Beach, Point Lookout, Stradbroke Island.

2. Amamoor Creek, Amamoor State Forest and National Park, Sunshine Coast.

3. Booloumba Creek, Conondale National Park, Sunshine Coast.

4. Miyumba, Riversleigh World Heritage Site, Boodjamulla National Park, Burketown.

If you aren’t sufficiently equipped to take off on a camping trip Budget Australia offers a range of vehicles to suit all destinations and budgets.

