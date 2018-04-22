Eureka residents celebrate Anzac Day

IT WAS a small but meaningful early Anzac Day ceremony for the residents at Eureka Care Community in New Auckland yesterday.

A crowd of 100 onlookers watched as several residents paraded around the entrance courtyard, joined by the Dolphin Sea Scouts and RSL Members Roy Aiton and Tony Dusting.

Marchers shared their military history with residents.

George Hodowaniec was captured in Poland as a teenager during WW2 and sent to Germany to work on farms.

Mr Hodowaniec was freed by Americans in 1945 and went to Italy to emigrate to Canada.

"While George was waiting for a berth, he went to a party and missed the call for a ship sailing to Canada," his wife Alice said.

"The next time they called his name George was sent to Australia instead. He said it was the best place to have been sent."

Also among the marchers was Clive Hall, who was called for national service in 1955 and served until 1962.

Meanwhile Private Margaret Shaw saw service in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in England from 1939 to 1945.

Catherine Peters, from the divisional nursing office from 1945 until her retirement, also joined the march.

Mrs Heather Chapman was a volunteer aid driving ambulances in Gladstone during WW2.

Rank Aircraft Woman Dorothy Smalpage served from 1942 to 1945. Dr Grace Johnsen operated aircraft searchlights during WW2.

Also marching was ex-serviceman Mr Eddie Mercer whose wife is a resident of the community.