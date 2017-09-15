'Euphoric': Young Gladstone woman's epic 20-week body journey

BEFORE AND AFTER: Taylah Crosbie had to strictly track her food and training as well as take regular progess shots during her 20-week preparation for the ICN Gladstone Tropix comp.

CHALLENGE accepted.

This was the mindset of a young Gladstone woman after she was told what the next 20-weeks of preparation for the ICN Gladstone Tropix competition would look like.

Strict, clean eating, a brutal and consistent training plan and a lifestyle dedicated to meeting set goals.

There was no room error.

But 20-year-old Taylah Crosbie was never one to shy away from being kicked out of her comfort zone and said the past five months of prepping for the comp had been beyond rewarding.

The born and raised Gladstone girl and competition first-timer took home gold in Ms Bikini Diva First Timers, bronze in Ms Bikini Diva Open and fifth in the Swimwear Model, Sports Model First Timers, and Sports Model Open categories.

But the impressive feat didn't come without its sacrifices; physically and emotionally.

Ms Crosbie said her training program and goals were put together by The Short Way To Fitness body coach Natalie Short, who took the journey with her every step of the way.

"Preparation was intense," Ms Crosbie said.

"I trained weights five times a week plus a combination of high and low intensity cardio...I strictly tracked macros which meant weighing everything I ate."

Every Sunday Ms Crosbie said she would check in with her coach, Natalie, which included full body measurements, a food plan and a training diary, an average measurement of her weight throughout the week, a self-assessment and progress shots.

On top of this, Ms Crosbie also had to prepare for the stage, with the assistance of coach Whitney Freyling.

"Posing was probably one of the hardest parts of preparation," Ms Crosbie said.

"It was completely foreign and there is so much to think about ... (including) tense your legs, flare your lats, lower your arms, tighten your stomach and smile. But bless Whitney for her patience and encouragement.

But when it was finally time to get up on the stage, she was ready.

"After the nerves subsided it was quite a euphoric feeling, especially knowing so many of my friends and family were there too," Ms Crosbie said.

"I'm so grateful to be able to have had the opportunity to compete at home.

"From the outside, looking in, it probably seemed like I was giving up a lot, but I don't feel like I gave up anything.

"My priorities had changed...could I go out and have a few drinks? No. But did I want to?

"Not really. I'm so lucky to have had such supportive and flexible friends as well.

"They never pressured me into doing anything that would jeopardise my progress."

But as with any major lifestyle change, there were some high and low points that Ms Crosbie had to tackle.

"In the last few weeks though, I was so done... and it was more or less the fact that I didn't want to let anyone else down," she said.

"From the beginning I always told myself I didn't want to get on stage and regret anything.

"If I didn't hit the targets set for the week I wasn't giving 100% - and I wouldn't have been happy with the package I presented."

"(The competition process) for me, was comparable to a roller coaster.

"During the stage where my aim was to increase muscle mass I have never felt so great in my life. I was physically strong and psychologically I felt great.

"Towards the end of my cut I was the complete opposite. I think pushing yourself when you feel terrible makes you work so much harder when you're feeling good."

In post-competition mode, Ms Crosbie will now have to slowly increase the amount of food she eats, given her current diet is not maintainable.

"It's hard but, as a first time I'm going to try my best to follow a reverse diet.

"But setting yourself new goals and being able to change your focus quickly is probably the most important thing."

Ms Crosbie said while some world see the sport of competing as controversial, everyone competes for different reasons.

"I guess people think that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, so what the heck are we doing standing on stage letting people literally JUDGE how we look?

"But if you're prepping to compete just to win a medal you're going to lose. I chose to compete because it gave me something to train towards.

"It gave my life structure and purpose when I needed it most."

The electrical and instrumentation apprentice said she would definitely compete again, but was unsure when.

"I have next to no idea what 2020 Taylah will want to do."

The event was held at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on September 9.