Eugenie searches for lover on Bumble

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has been melting hearts for years, and has gone a step further by revealing she has set up a dating profile on Bumble.

The 26-year-old shared a screenshot of her newly-created dating profile on Instagram, with the caption, "I make bomb mini quesadillas."

In a sponsored post, Bouchard revealed she was "matching with people in Canada," and begged her followers to download the app and match with her.

Bouchard also shared a conversation with one of her early matches.

The tennis phenom messaged: "So … do you like quesadillas?"

The mystery match replied: "Has anyone actually ever said no to this?"

Bouchard teased her need to find a partner in March, posting on Twitter: "Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend."

Inevitably, she received a flood of replies.

Former West Tigers star Robbie Farah even attempted to score a date with Bouchard earlier this year, but his cringe-worthy posts drew some criticism.

"Surely you're having a drink with me in Miami," Farah tweeted in February.

"If I rub you do I get three wishes?"

On Sunday, a fan paid AU$132,000 for a dinner date with Bouchard, with all the cash going to charity. The world No. 332 auctioned off the package as part of the "All In Challenge" in conjunction with American charity 15 Seconds of Fame.

Bouchard's love life took a twist this time three years ago at the 2017 Super Bowl, when John Goehrke reached out on Twitter asking if the Canadian would go on a date with him if the New England Patriots won the NFL's championship game.

During the decider Bouchard had tweeted she "knew" the Atlanta Falcons would win after they surged to a 25-point lead and agreed to Goehrke's request, assuming there was no way the Pats would claim victory.

But a Tom Brady-inspired comeback saw New England do the unthinkable and haul in the Falcons to add another Super Bowl to the trophy cabinet and Bouchard and Goehrke's relationship nearly broke the internet.

Their first date was to an NBA game in New York and the pair were spotted together on several other occasions, with Bouchard often using social media to capture their time together.

Originally published as Eugenie searches for lover on Bumble