ET and child actor Henry Thomas in a scene from the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

ET’s former child star arrested

by Mathew Murphy
23rd Oct 2019 6:45 AM

Henry Thomas, one of the stars in the 80s movie ET the Extra-Terrestrial, has been arrested for drink driving in Oregon.

Thomas, who played 10-year-old Elliot in the classic movie, was arrested at 8:30pm on Monday night after police were called to reports of a car stopped in the middle on an intersection.

Henry Thomas in scene from film ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Picture: Supplied
Henry Thomas in his mugshot. Picture: Supplied
TMZ reports that Thomas, 48, was asleep behind the wheel and that police were forced to wake him up.

The website reports that while Thomas did not smell of alcohol he did exhibit other signs of drunkenness and was subsequently charged.

 

Henry Thomas in ET. Picture: AP
Henry Thomas in 2013. Picture: AP
Thomas' career has failed to hit the same heights as his first movie but has worked consistently since his big break.

He has appeared in movies including All The Pretty Horses, Gangs of New York and most recently was seen in the TV series The Haunting of Hill House.

 

 

He has been married twice. First to Kelly Hill from 2000-2002 and then to Marie Zielcke, from 2004-2007, and with whom he has a child.

