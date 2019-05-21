Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused of setting brother on fire

by Lea Emery
21st May 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER rugby league rising star accused of murdering his brother by setting him on fire may have been suffering mental health issues or intoxicated at the time of the attack, a court has been told.

Ethan Clarke is accused of dousing his brother Reece Clarke, 26, with petrol and setting him on fire one night in August 2017.

OTHER NEWS:

Popular Coast gym abruptly closes

'I used to like him but he's a bit of a mongrel'

'Best news for Coast property market'

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair yesterday gave the go ahead for Clarke's barrister David Funch to cross-examine nine witnesses, including family and police, during a committal hearing to be heard in August this year.

Mr Funch told the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday three matters were in question including Clarke's mental health issues, his level of intoxication and motive.

Clarke did not appear in court for yesterday's proceedings.

The matter was adjourned to August 29.

More Stories

court drunk fire gold coast police

Top Stories

    'It's rewarding': Volunteer talks about time on Quoin Island

    'It's rewarding': Volunteer talks about time on Quoin Island

    Community How an injured turtle made this Gladstone resident become a volunteer

    GALLERY: The week celebrating Gladstone's kids

    premium_icon GALLERY: The week celebrating Gladstone's kids

    Community The important reason behind the annual event

    LARC! Tours celebrate 25 years of 'larcing around'

    premium_icon LARC! Tours celebrate 25 years of 'larcing around'

    News Owner reveals what their secret to 25 years of success is.