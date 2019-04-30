Menu
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Tennis

De Minaur clay concerns as Bernie lines up Millman

by AAP
30th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

AUSSIE young gun Alex de Minaur has made a shock early exit at the ATP Tour's Estoril Open, losing his first-round clash to lowly-ranked local Joao Domingues.

World No.27 De Minaur was upset 6-2 2-6 6-2 by Portugal's Domingues, ranked 187 spots below his fancied opponent, in just under two hours.

De Minaur had his serve broken four times after winning less than half of the points on his second serves.

An all-Australian showdown between John Millman and Bernard Tomic highlights the first-round action on Wednesday morning (AEST) while 19-year-old Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin qualified and will face Portugal's Joao Sousa in his main draw opener.

In other first-round action on Monday, American Reilly Opelka, Guido Andreozzi of Argentina and Japane's Yoshihito Nishioka all won to advance to the second round.

