Plea for cheap power at huge new Kirkwood estate falls flat

GLADSTONE is leading the way in gas production, but when it comes to powering our own homes we're years behind.

That's what a Brisbane developer learned when he tried to power his 445-lot proposed Kirkwood housing development by gas.

Gladstone has no access to allow reticulated gas to be connected to households, which came as a surprise to Brian Boyd.

The Capita Asset Management managing director is behind a proposal to build a new estate called The Summit, which would add almost 500 homes to Kirkwood.

Noticing Gladstone's $70 billion gas industry like an elephant in the room, Mr Boyd thought it would be the perfect development to utilise the cheaper, cleaner energy source.

But his plans were soon tossed, when he was told Gladstone didn't have the residential infrastructure for gas power.

"We were frustrated," Mr Boyd said. "The cost of electricity is going through the roof ... we see gas as a cleaner and a lot more cheaper as a power source."

During his first foray into development in Gladstone, Mr Boyd is planning to build a "green" estate.

With the possibility of gas power now at long-odds he said they would next look into solar.

"We are looking for different alternatives to create an attractive green estate and solar is the other option we're considering," he said.

A statement from the council's planning and development team said; " Council conditions that new estates have adequate connection for power and telecommunications but does not specify beyond that as these are services it does not provide, approve or maintain".

Reticulated gas is commonly used in cities including Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for gas heating, however it is less common in regional areas.

Mr Boyd said Capita Asset Management bought the site near Vantage Estate two years ago when it was proposed to be used for a different development, Davies Land.

He said they have changed the previous development to allow for bigger residential blocks and fewer homes.

He's hopeful by the third or fourth quarter of this year they will have the approvals to go ahead.

