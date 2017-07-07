Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

NO EXTENSION has been given to a housing development in Kirkwood because of concerns of oversupply and community awareness.

Gladstone Regional Council knocked back a proposal to extend the development application for the The Summit Estate on Kirkwood Rd. The current application expires today and the request was for an additional four years.

There are hundreds of lots planned for the estate which is 93.82 hectares at 745-749 Kirkwood Rd.

According to an officers' report the development had to be assessed under the new planning scheme, which can take into account community needs and awareness.

"Given the level of construction under way and the lack of community need, it is considered that the proposal is not capable of existing in harmony with the Purpose of the Emerging Communities Zone Code," the report to the council read. Another reason put forward to not grant the extension was the community's lack of awareness about the development.

It originally required public notification in November 2005.

The report said given the number of new residents in Kirkwood a "significant number" would be unaware of the development.

The development application was originally lodged with the council on April 26, 2005, under the Integrated Planning Act 1997 for assessment against the superseded Planning Scheme for the City of Gladstone 1991 and approved at the council's Ordinary Meeting on June 14, 2006.

It has been extended many times since then.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the developers have had ample time to act on their application.

"There can be an argument that because these applications are so old the community does not know about them," he said. "They can re-lodge under the new planning scheme."

Developer Brian Boyd said they would look at their options about what to do next in relation to the extension refusal.