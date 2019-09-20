‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

BIG BROTHER: Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher is encouraging residents with CCTV to opt into a new police data base to help identify offenders.

CCTV footage has proven to be invaluable to Gladstone Police in catching offenders, which is why they’ve set up a new camera database.

Residents with CCTV are being asked to sign up to the database to help police identify which households have cameras.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the database was voluntary, similar to Neighbourhood Watch, but would provide important intel for police.

“We’re going to incorporate the residential into a share file for all police in the Gladstone area,” Sgt Butcher said.

“If something happens in Smith St they can look up the area, around there will be a tracking map with pinpoints to where CCTV cameras are.

“We’ll be able to shoot them an email from our database and go ‘can you please review your footage and see if you can see anyone in the area?’ ”

INVALUABLE: Sergeant Wayne Butcher says CCTV is essential to catching offenders.

He said police were looking for cameras around the region including Gladstone, Boyne Island, Calliope and Mt Larcom.

“It’s all anonymous through the police service so no one needs to know you’ve got it apart from police,” Sgt Butcher said.

He said currently if an offence occurs police drive around the street and look for houses which appeared to have cameras and door knock individuals.

Sgt Butcher said if residents are away often CCTV footage becomes wiped before they can review it.

He said many offenders operated on foot, making video one of the best ways to identify someone.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of months through the work the Gladstone property team have done, we’ve made numerous arrests in relation to identifying CCTV and going out and arresting people,” he said.

“It’s essential now to have a picture of an offender to put in a court brief is saving a lot of time in court as well.”

The database was created last week and has had a number of residents jump on board.

To opt in, email Gladstone.CCTV@police.qld.gov.­au and provide your name and address and a description of what the cameras show.