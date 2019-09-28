Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealander Kathy Irving has been travelling around Australia during the winter months.
New Zealander Kathy Irving has been travelling around Australia during the winter months. Carlie Walker
Travel

Escaping cold NZ winter by chasing the sunshine

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN escaping the cold of the New Zealand winter, a visit to the Fraser Coast is a must.

This is Kathy Irving's third visit to the region, with the delights of Maryborough luring Kathy and her husband back each time they visit.

The couple travelled to Australia earlier this year, but then had to head home for a short time.

That didn't stop them from returning and having their holiday.

Starting in New South Wales, the couple attended the camel races in Tara before heading to the warmth of the Queensland coast.

Currently staying at the Alan and June Brown carpark, the couple also loves staying at the Doonvilla RV Park at Maryborough Airport, operated by the local football club.

Kathy said she liked knowing money spent at the site supported kids in sport.

australia new zealand travel
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police commemorate fallen officers

    premium_icon Police commemorate fallen officers

    News Police officers march down Auckland St for National Police Remembrance Day.

    Gladstone’s new animal welfare group is now operational

    premium_icon Gladstone’s new animal welfare group is now operational

    Pets & Animals After two months of hard work, the team at Gladstone PAWS is excited to be rolling...

    Why Greg is walking 42km the day after his birthday

    premium_icon Why Greg is walking 42km the day after his birthday

    Community He has walked almost every day for the last six months in preparation for today.

    Snake bite victim’s gift to other children

    premium_icon Snake bite victim’s gift to other children

    News “This is about more than getting a present, we want those people to know we see...