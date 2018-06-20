Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

PRISON escapee Levi James Brown's fortnight on the run has ended, after he was unceremoniously found dumped on the side of the road in Habana.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said the 25-year-old was found allegedly drug affected on Bobongies Rd about 5.15pm yesterday, while his associates remain on the run.

Brown's arrest came hours after a dramatic hit-and-run of a police officer at Cremorne St.

Brown was allegedly a passenger in a stolen Toyota LandCruiser that hit the police officer about 11.30am.

Police had been intercepting a stolen white sedan when the officer was struck by the 4WD.

The officer, who has been hailed a hero, sprung up after being struck down to successfully arrest a man.

"It was a courageous effort, the police officer was run over... he then got up and physically chased one of the people that we have in custody,” Det Insp Smith said.

A man and a woman were taken into custody, and are expected to be charged today.

Police say Brown and his associate allegedly fled the scene in the LandCruiser. The car, which had allegedly been stolen from a Mt Pleasant home overnight on Monday as a resident slept, was spotted in Habana, Oakenden Rd and on Homebush Rd.

Brown has been linked to at least six alleged break and enters into commercial businesses across the last few days, with Mackay Police setting up a dedicated taskforce to investigate the incidents. Businesses, especially those in Paget, were told to bolster security.

Det Insp Smith said the taskforce will be active until the last of the linked offenders are arrested.

The injured police officer suffered ligament and muscle damage and is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown was serving seven years for aggravated armed robbery when he absconded from the Rockhampton Showgrounds on June 4 while undertaking community service.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday and later transferred to the watch house. He is expected to be charged this morning.

Police also wish to speak to a man they've identified as Kiren Hazard in relation to their investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing.