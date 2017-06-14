Escape the cold and snuggle up to free winter movies

Moana will be screened in July at the open-air cinema at the gardens.

PUT the chilly winter nights to good use with a classic film and warm snacks.

Experience the ultimate outdoor, open air movie soiree with a variety of popular films on display at the Gladstone Toondoon Botanic Gardens.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the free movies in the gardens events were a major draw card for the area, which proved to be quite popular in autumn.

The outdoor cinema will screen The Secret Life of Pets (June 17 from 6.30pm), Moana (July 8) and Trolls (August 5).

Mr Burnett said the movies would be shown at the Arboretum Area where there will be bean bags for hire and food for purchase.

As part of the Gladstone Toodoon Botanic Gardens' Winter Events Guide, there will be 15 other community events held from June to August.

An activity morning will be held from 8.30am to 12.30pm August 13 showcasing a variety of activities including face painting, jumping castles and balloon twisting.

Gladstone Region Councillor Cindi Bush said visitors to the garden in winter would also be able to participate in workshops, cooking classes and art exhibitions.

"The garden's first-ever basic bonsai workshop will be help in August with visitors able to learn the secrets of bonsai and how to create and maintain the artwork,” she said.

Ms Bush said people were encouraged to bring their own plants to create bonsais.

There is also a free Qigong workshop which is an ancient Chinese practice that helps reduce stress and creates a positive mental outlook through breathing techniques and rhythmic movements, held June 18 from 7.30am.