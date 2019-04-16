Menu
MEGAN Michelle Schutze drove from Rockhampton to Gladstone while she was over two times the legal limit, a court was told.
'Error of judgement': Nurse busted drink driving

Sarah Barnham
16th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

The nurse was pulled over on March 30 about 6.40pm for a random breath test.

She returned a blood alcohol content result of .115 per cent.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been drinking when a friend from Gladstone called and asked to catch up.

Mr Pepito said Schutze had not eaten and her decision to get behind the wheel was an "error of judgement".

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy imposed a $1000 fine and disqualified Schutze from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

