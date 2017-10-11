Erratic Gladstone woman found with syringe

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone woman was found with two syringes, one was unopened, the other had been used.

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone woman was found with two syringes, one was unopened, the other had been used. Contributed

THE UNUSED, unopened syringe was hers, but a Gladstone woman who was noticeably acting erratically and sweating, told police she had no idea who owned the used syringe in her car.

Taryn Jane Martin pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of failing to dispose of a hypodermic needle and syringe.

The 37-year-old woman was intercepted by police doing patrols in South Gladstone on July 26.

Police noticed she was acting strangely and asked to search her vehicle.

Inside the glove box they found one used needle and one unused.

She told officers she owned the unopened one but didn't know anything about the used one.

At the time Martin was on a suspended term of imprisonment after police executed a search warrant at Barney Point on May 11.

She was charged after police found a number of items, including two packets of the restricted, erectile-dysfunction drug Tadalafil, which Martin told police she had found in a bin outside.

Police also found 7.1 grams of cannabis; the woman admitted to police she was a user and sniffed the drug.

A metal bong, a smoking pipe and scales were also located at the residence.

These previous offences were committed two weeks before a two-year long probation was due to end, hence why Magistrate Melanie Ho placed her on a suspended jail term.

Ms Ho noted that these recent offences occurred just three weeks after she was sentenced.

Defence lawyer June Pepito said his client was currently caring for her epileptic mother.

He said the woman had been staying away from people who influenced her to make decisions, to aid her rehabilitation.

Ms Ho imposed a one month term of imprisonment on Martin, to be released immediately on parole.

A conviction was recorded.