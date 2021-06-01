Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

A man driving erratically down the Dawson Highway blew an alcohol reading of zero, but was found to have had a range of drugs in his system at the time.

Sean William Stimson was flashing his high beam and veering across the road while heading westbound on March 3.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths said Stimson believed people were chasing him at the time.

Sergeant Griffiths said he returned a blood alcohol reading of zero, however a blood test revealed there were ‘a range of drugs in his system’.

The court heard this included valium and methylamphetamine.

Solicitor Joshua Gibson provided the court with a letter from Stimson’s doctor and a letter of support from his mum.

He said Stimson has previously completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Stimson that it was concerning behaviour.

He said Stimson’s drug use needed to be addressed and if not for probation, his sentence would have been harsher.

Stimson pleaded guilty on May 25 in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and had a previous drug driving incident from 2018 on his record.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, was put on probation for 12 months and had his conviction recorded.

Magistrate Manthey warned Stimson he must follow the court orders, otherwise he risked getting jail time.