Erosion works put on hold until later this year

Water continues to erode Wild Cattle Creek in Tannum Sands. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

EROSION works at our popular beach will be put on hold until turtle season is over.

Gladstone Regional councillor Kahn Goodluck said starting the erosion works at Wild Cattle Creek were a waiting game until May or June this year.

"Part of the approval process with the state government was we had to wait until the hatchlings are gone before we can get in there and start the sand push,” Cr Goodluck said.

"We're waiting for turtles to do their thing then we'll make our way in.”

Water continues to erode Wild Cattle Creek in Tannum Sands.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA240715WCCT

Cr Goodluck said the tender for the first erosion works will close within the next couple of weeks before final consideration by council.

After being approved by state government to go ahead with the first step of the erosion plan, Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said any progress had been interrupted by Ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"With the (recent) weather event, they will be put on hold for a little bit,” Cr Burnett said.

The $300,000 project will see a sand push as the first step of the erosion works and Cr Burnett said they would have to reassess the erosion situation at Wild Cattle Creek and the Tannum Sands Esplanade before any works took place.

"I have to check out what happened to the beaches with the cyclone,” Cr Burnett said.

"Agnes copped a hammering ... so we have teams out assessing the damage.”

Wild Cattle Creek is a tidal waterway and the council previously said aerial photos from the past 40 years show the landscape is constantly changing.

The Observer previously reported after Cyclone Marcia in 2015 the beach all but disappeared so the council hired GHD Engineering Consultants to assess the situation.

In 2013 the council identified four areas at critical risk of erosion; Lilly's Beach, Boyne Island foreshore, Tannum Sands Beach and Wild Cattle Island and Colosseum Inlet.

The project will form part of the council's Boyne-Tannum Shoreline Erosion Management Plan (SEMP).

The SEMP outlines a framework for managing current and future erosion in a manner that is consistent with the Coastal Protection and Management Act (1995).