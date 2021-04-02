Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

With Easter around the corner, Ergon Energy have issued a stern safety warning and urged us to ‘Take care and be line aware’.

Recent statistics from Ergon showed that Queenslanders hit power poles more than 250 times last year.

Ergon Energy’s Community Safety Manager Aaron Smith said our first instinct in these situations was to get out of the vehicle, however, that is the most dangerous thing to do.

“Without question, as long as there isn’t a secondary danger such as a fire, the safest course of action is to STAY, CALL, WAIT,” he said.

“That means, STAY in the vehicle, or 10 metres away if you’re a bystander, CALL triple 0 and WAIT for help.”

“If someone tries to step out of a vehicle with powerlines across it, there’s a high possibility the outside of the car is live, so when they touch the ground it will close the circuit and the electricity will run through their body to the ground.

“This can easily end in severe injury or instant death.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Similarly people who have witnessed an accident often try to assist people in the vehicle, but Mr Smith said it presented the same danger.

“If you see a vehicle accident and powerlines are on it, the safest place to be is 10 metres away, and the best way to help those inside is to call triple-0,” he said.

“When you phone triple-0 make sure you make it clear there are powerlines causing an issue.

“That way they can have an Ergon crew dispatched to the scene to make it safe for the vehicle’s occupants, as well as emergency service workers when they arrive.”

But what would the best course of action be if you were stuck in the vehicle and there was a secondary danger like a fire and the occupants must get out of the car?

Mr Smith said the safest way was to open the vehicle door, look for clear ground without wires on it and jump as far away from the vehicle as possible, being careful not to touch the car or ground at the same time.

“Once you’re on the ground, shuffle your feet or jump with both feet together until you’re at least 10 metres away from the vehicle and wires,” he said.

More Gladstone community stories:

– Accused Gladstone police evader applies for bail

– Fraudster mum fined after botched shopping refund scam

– Some events postponed, cancelled for Easter in Gladstone