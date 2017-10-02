Ergon seeks apprentices in Gladstone, Miriam Vale

LOOKING FOR RECRUITS: Ergon workers untangle a truck from power lines at Parkhurst.

ERGON Energy says there will be a strong focus on diversity when it looks to recruit its next generation of power industry apprentices this week.

94 positions are being offered at 35 locations across Queensland with Ergon and its South-East Queensland counterpart Energex.

Ergon will be seeking two apprentices in Gladstone, one at Miriam Vale and one in Monto as part of the recruitment campaign.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the companies aimed to offer a record number of apprenticeships to female applicants for next year's intake.

"The network businesses have a strong focus on diversity and being representative of the communities they serve,” Mr Bailey said.

"As well as seeking to increase the proportion of women, Ergon will reserve a number of positions for candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

"The successful applicants each year include a mix of school-leavers and mature-age candidates, so people of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply for this great opportunity to learn a valuable trade.”

The apprenticeships will cover a range of trades, potentially allowing participants to become communications technicians, distribution and transmission linespeople, diesel fitters and electricians.

For more information or to apply for the apprenticeship program click here.

Applications close on October 9.