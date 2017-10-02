24°
News

Ergon seeks apprentices in Gladstone, Miriam Vale

LOOKING FOR RECRUITS: Ergon workers untangle a truck from power lines at Parkhurst.
LOOKING FOR RECRUITS: Ergon workers untangle a truck from power lines at Parkhurst. Allan Reinikka ROK171016apowerli
Andrew Thorpe
by

ERGON Energy says there will be a strong focus on diversity when it looks to recruit its next generation of power industry apprentices this week.

94 positions are being offered at 35 locations across Queensland with Ergon and its South-East Queensland counterpart Energex.

Ergon will be seeking two apprentices in Gladstone, one at Miriam Vale and one in Monto as part of the recruitment campaign.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the companies aimed to offer a record number of apprenticeships to female applicants for next year's intake.

"The network businesses have a strong focus on diversity and being representative of the communities they serve,” Mr Bailey said.

"As well as seeking to increase the proportion of women, Ergon will reserve a number of positions for candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

"The successful applicants each year include a mix of school-leavers and mature-age candidates, so people of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply for this great opportunity to learn a valuable trade.”

The apprenticeships will cover a range of trades, potentially allowing participants to become communications technicians, distribution and transmission linespeople, diesel fitters and electricians.

For more information or to apply for the apprenticeship program click here.

Applications close on October 9.

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning in place for Gladstone towns

UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning in place for Gladstone towns

Six-hour rainfall totals of 90mm to 120mm are possible in Miriam Vale, Agnes Water and the Boyne Valley.

QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: What's open in Gladstone today?

Stockland Shopping Centre.

Many businesses will be open today despite the holiday.

Gladstone carer 'failed' by aged care waiting list

CRY FOR HELP: Ann Lethaus (right) and her sister Elke, who has been on a waiting list for aged care for more than two years.

Her elderly sister has been on a waiting list for years.

HAMMER TIME: Jail sentence for drunken damage

FOUR MONTHS: Joshua Joseph Robinson received a four month sentence with immediate parole.

The Gladstone man received a four month sentence.

Local Partners