Ergon holding $12,000 of Gladstone's unclaimed money

CASHED UP: Are you one of the customers to which Ergon Energy owes money? JOEL CARRETT

ERGON Energy is holding $137,000 in Queenslanders' unclaimed money - and more than $12,000 of that amount belongs to Gladstone residents.

The figures were revealed in this month's Queensland Government Gazette, which contains a register of all the unclaimed funds held by Ergon.

The money belongs to seven individuals and one business in Gladstone, namely Delaware North Australia Parks & Resorts.

The highest amount belongs to a Mr G W Prizeman of Telina, at $3722.33 in unpresented cheques.

To claim any funds owed to you, contact Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 (7am - 6.30pm Mon - Fri) for residential customers and 1300 135 210 (8am - 5.30pm Mon - Fri) for businesses.

Unpresented cheques:

Mr G W Prizeman, Telina - $3722.33

Mrs V M Hsylop, Gladstone - $2043.80

Delaware North Australia Parks & Resorts, Gladstone - $1874.37

Mr P C Olsen, New Auckland - $1727.45

Mr G R Craigie, Clinton - $1466.34

Mr L V Emerson, Glen Eden - $669.90

Mr S E Rowe, Telina - $517.74

Unclaimed credits: