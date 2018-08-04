Ergon Energy seeking Central Queensland apprentices

FROM LEFT: David Cartmill, Matthew Dwan and Morgan Taylor complete their risk assessment at the Ergon Energy field safety day in Townsville.

ERGON Energy will have a strong focus on employing locals when it recruits the next generation of power industry field and substation crews through an apprenticeship recruitment campaign that began yesterday.

Operational support general manager Jeff Green said Ergon and Energex were offering 100 positions at 47 locations across the state, including 18 new roles in Central Queensland.

Mr Green said eight apprentices would be selected to start with Ergon in Rockhampton early in 2019, along with three in Gladstone and one each in Biloela, Blackwater, Clermont, Middlemount, Moura, Springsure and Yeppoon.

"Most apprenticeships are offered to local people so they can develop their skills while remaining in the community with their family and friends," Mr Green said.

He added this year's recruitment campaign would again aim to produce a diverse range of successful applicants, including greater proportions of female and indigenous candidates.

"The network businesses have a strong focus on being representative of the communities they serve, so I encourage people of all backgrounds, whether they are soon to complete Year 12 or are mature-aged, to consider applying for this great opportunity to learn a valuable trade," he said.

Mr Green said the apprenticeship intake demonstrated Ergon and Energex's commitment to ensuring they had the front-line staff required now and into the future to deliver a safe and reliable electricity supply to customers.

"The importance of having a highly trained workforce is evident from our response to natural disasters right across the state, when hundreds of crews work to restore power to communities impacted by cyclones, storms and floods," he said.

"Most of the crews working in those situations began their careers in the industry as apprentices, just like next year's intake will, and the value and reliance the community places on their work is clear for all to see."

Apprenticeships vary by location and include an electronics and communications technician, distribution linesperson, transmission linesperson, cable jointer, mechanical trade (diesel fitter) and electrician.

Visit the Ergon website to apply before 11pm on Monday, August 20.