END OF AN ERA: Gladstone's last video store is closing

Civic Video Gladstone was the last remaining video rental store in the region.

GLADSTONE'S last video rental store will soon be shutting its doors.

A post on the Civic Video Gladstone Facebook page said the time had come for residents "to say goodbye" to the business.

"We would like to take a moment to thank all of our customers for their patronage over the years," the post said.

"We have met so many wonderful people through the shop and are very sad to not be seeing you every week."

Yesterday marked the start of a large closing-down sale which will run until the end of March.

Every item in the store is available to buy.

"There will be no holds on any items, first in best dressed. Please do not ask us to hold anything," the Facebook post said.

"If you placed an Ikon order with us, don't stress (as) we are still doing one last order (and) your items will arrive."

The business was one of a handful of video rental stores remaining in Queensland.

More than a hundred Facebook users commented on the post, many expressing sadness at the impending closure.

User Amber Wieland said she was "so sorry to hear" the news.

"You guys were wonderful and it was fantastic to have your service here in Gladstone. All the very best for the future and you will be greatly missed."

The store will be trading seven days from 10am-7pm until closing day.