‘Equity and unity’: GPC committed to recognising culture

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation continues to work towards improving relationships, understanding and opportunities for the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander communities in which it operates.

People, community and sustainability general manager Rowan Winsor said throughout its 106-year journey, GPC had become an integral part of its communities, working alongside the Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Taribelang Bunda peoples.

"At GPC our vision for reconciliation is to ensure equality, equity and unity, where culture and heritage is recognised, respected and celebrated as a part of our shared national identity," Ms Winsor said.

The week is an important event for all Australian's, celebrating the unique diversity and oldest continuous culture on the planet.

GPC indigenous affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley said the week was book-ended by two significant dates that all Australians can be proud of - the anniversaries of the successful 1967 Referendum and the High Court Mabo land rights decision.

Ms Dudley said these historic dates showed Australians had come together to stand up for what is right, just like this year's All in this Together theme.

"With the unprecedented times that are facing us this year … it is time to work together to embrace all cultures and progress forward as one people," she said.

"At GPC we firmly believe each and every one of us has a role to play when it comes to reconciliation - I am both a proud Byellee woman and a member of the GPC team playing my part in this journey."

In late 2019, GPC released its third Reconciliation Action Plan.

These are the company's key achievements:

- Australian-first Cross Industry Operations Traineeship

- Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow scholarship and bursary program

- Naming GPC assets with traditional language

- Installation of 'Acknowledgement of Country' signage at parklands and office facilities