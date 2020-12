Crews discovered mulch on fire under park equipment.

Crews discovered mulch on fire under park equipment.

QUEENSLAND FIRE and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a Kin Kora park earlier this morning.

Two crews were called to Sun Valley Rd at 5.50am after reports of a small fire in the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews discovered mulch on fire under park equipment.

She said the fire was extinguished within five minutes and crews left shortly after.