22°
News

EQIP Open Night on Thursday

MATT HARRIS
| 10th Jul 2017 11:10 AM
2016 EQIP Open Night: (L to R) - Jacinta Bradley, Bianca Coomber, Hayden Vloedmans, Kiara Abrams and Natasha Andrew.
2016 EQIP Open Night: (L to R) - Jacinta Bradley, Bianca Coomber, Hayden Vloedmans, Kiara Abrams and Natasha Andrew. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE 2017 EQIP Open Night will provide high school students from across the region a place where they can learn all the tricks before deciding on a future trade.

The open night will be held at EQIP Technical College on Boles St from 5.30-7pm this Thursday, July 13 and is open for current Year 9, 10 and 11 students from local schools.

The event helps students gain work-ready skills and experience in authentic work environments, exposing them to some of the major employers around town.

Founded in 2009, EQIP Gladstone is non-profit and through collaboration with schools, industry and the community, they create opportunities for students to develop valuable employability skills, knowledge, and experience.

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said its Authentic Workplace Learning program enables major industry, small business and schools to connect in partnership.

"We go to schools to promote programs on behalf of schools and industry,” she said. "Our programs range from health, tourism, human resources, engineering and more.

"The open night is an opportunity for parents and students to come face to face to talk about program.

"We'll talk to students about the impact on subject choice, additional study, volunteering, work experience and other potential pathways once they leave school.

"There are many ways to get information but I find best way is to talk the advisors and the people who run it.”

Ms Dennis also stressed the importance of work experienced and said the Open Night will also include tips on resume and cover letter writing.

EQIP Open Night 2018 Intake

  • Thursday, July 13 - 5.30-7pm.
  • EQIP Technical College, Boles St.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  eqip eqip gladstone gladstone jobs work experience

'At each other's throats': Fiery debate over road upgrade

'At each other's throats': Fiery debate over road upgrade

'Yes' campaigner resigns and launches unity effort to bring parties together.

Gladstone's Islamic community celebrates a late Eid

FEASTING: Mafruha Islam dishes a plate of food to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Feast brings Ramadan to an end.

OPINION: Deepwater fight is road to nowhere

An emu strolls around Deepwater National Park. Photo: Paul Barnes

The simple truth? The parties must come together.

REVEALED: Region's unemployment rate second highest in Qld

Unemployment rate still high for Fitzroy.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

THE figures are in, and it’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior.

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Is this Australia’s new TV hit?

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

The debut of Australian Ninja Warrior had social media in a spin.

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

Hillside Haven with Good Harbour Views!

234 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this hillside haven that offers the winning combination of plenty of yard space to the...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $265,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $170,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $155,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!