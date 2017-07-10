EQIP Open Night on Thursday

THE 2017 EQIP Open Night will provide high school students from across the region a place where they can learn all the tricks before deciding on a future trade.

The open night will be held at EQIP Technical College on Boles St from 5.30-7pm this Thursday, July 13 and is open for current Year 9, 10 and 11 students from local schools.

The event helps students gain work-ready skills and experience in authentic work environments, exposing them to some of the major employers around town.

Founded in 2009, EQIP Gladstone is non-profit and through collaboration with schools, industry and the community, they create opportunities for students to develop valuable employability skills, knowledge, and experience.

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said its Authentic Workplace Learning program enables major industry, small business and schools to connect in partnership.

"We go to schools to promote programs on behalf of schools and industry,” she said. "Our programs range from health, tourism, human resources, engineering and more.

"The open night is an opportunity for parents and students to come face to face to talk about program.

"We'll talk to students about the impact on subject choice, additional study, volunteering, work experience and other potential pathways once they leave school.

"There are many ways to get information but I find best way is to talk the advisors and the people who run it.”

Ms Dennis also stressed the importance of work experienced and said the Open Night will also include tips on resume and cover letter writing.

EQIP Open Night 2018 Intake