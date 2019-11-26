Training organisation recognised at national awards night

A GLADSTONE training organisation has been recognised as one of the best at a recent national awards night.

After winning at the Queensland Training Awards earlier this year, EQIP was selected in the top three finalists for industry collaboration to attend the Australian Training Awards in Brisbane last Thursday.

Although EQIP didn't win the award, it was a massive feat for the organisation as it was recognised as one of the top three in Australia for industry collaboration.

EQIP manager Nicole Allison put much time into applying for the award.

"Definitely a lot of hours went into it to make sure we put through the best possible application we could," Ms Allison said.

"You have to write a comprehensive assessment attaching photos, and compiling a lot of documents together for evidence," she said.

"Then all that information has to be verified."

EQIP manages more than 220 students through seven training streams and engages with 10 major industries and 20 associations in the region.

The not-for-profit organisation works with various industry groups to help secondary school students find alternative education opportunities.

"We submitted for the award on behalf of the programs we run," Ms Allison said.

"We run seven authentic workplace programs where senior students are based out on industry sites studying vocational education in a real work environment."

In these programs, students could gain life experience working in industries such as engineering, civil construction, health, process plants, business and tourism.

"We do a lot of different pathways that students can choose from in senior school."

The winner at the Australian Training Awards was an association at the Melbourne Royal Children's hospital, which placed 10 children with disabilities into work experience.

"The group that won was definitely deserving," Ms Allison said.

"There's nothing I would have done differently throughout the process."