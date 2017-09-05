EQIP Gladstone takes massive win at Queensland Training Awards

PROUD: EQIP Gladstone general manager Melissa Dennis said winning the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award was a phenomenal achievement.

VALIDATED is how Melissa Dennis feels after EQIP Gladstone won the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award as part of the Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane.

As EQIP Gladstone's general manager, Ms Dennis said the win showed what they were doing in the community was on the right track.

"This award recognises the very unique and exemplary nature of what we're doing in the community,” she said.

"To be recognised at the state level is phenomenal.”

EQIP became the state winner through their Authentic Workplace Learning program, which encapsulates seven vocational education programs.

Forty-two local host employers across 10 industry sectors provide 5850 days of structured work experience.

"We have all of industry, business and the three state high schools on board to support the skill development of young people in our region,” Ms Dennis said.

There are 220 state high school students from Gladstone in one of seven Authentic Workplace Learning programs.

They are undertaking qualifications and building work-ready skills.

EQIP aims to be in the top three of the Australian Training Awards nominations in Canberra in October.

Part of the selection criteria includes contribution to social equity in the workplace and collaboration with three industry partners (Boyne Smelter, NRG and McCosker Contracting).

Since 2012, EQIP has supported 90 indigenous Year 10 students.

During the December school holidays, five lucky students will also get a chance to gain a drone aviation licence with a Certificate III in aviation, through EQIP.