Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOGNISED: EQIP Gladstone's career pathways co-ordinator Madeline Brunty, operations manager Nicole Allison and site education administrator Melanie Kent-Ford.
RECOGNISED: EQIP Gladstone's career pathways co-ordinator Madeline Brunty, operations manager Nicole Allison and site education administrator Melanie Kent-Ford. Jessica Perkins
News

EQIP Gladstone has been recognised at state level

Jessica Perkins
by
8th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER working hard to deliver collaborative programs for students in the region, EQIP Gladstone has suitably been singled out.

It has been selected as a finalist in this year's Queensland Training Awards for the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award.

This award recognises outstanding skills developed in collaboration between an employer or industry body and an organisation that delivers nationally recognised training.

EQIP Gladstone operations manager Nicole Allison said the not-for-profit educator submitted its nomination for its "authentic workplace learning programs”.

She said EQIP demonstrated: "Collaboration between the schools and local industry and what we're able to achieve with our programs because of fostering that relationship.”

"It's not very often you have a community that has industry and the schools being able to work together so well,” Ms Allison said. "But in Gladstone we've made it work.”

EQIP Gladstone has three team members, who have been there less than 12 months.

Ms Allison said they were excited to be selected after working hard to improve EQIP programs.

"Three of the seven programs have either changed significantly in those 12 months or we are looking at changes,” she said.

Ms Allison said EQIP Gladstone took out the state and national award for the same category in 2017 and hoped to achieve the same results this year.

The award winner will be announced next weekend in Brisbane.

eqip eqip gladstone premier's industry collaboration award queensland training awards
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Camp oven skills, meats on display tonight

    premium_icon Camp oven skills, meats on display tonight

    Whats On Head on down for Miriam Vale Hotel's second annual camp oven event tonight

    Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    premium_icon Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    Crime A number of personal items were allegedly stolen.

    'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    premium_icon 'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    News Water shortages could hamper rural fire brigades.

    Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    premium_icon Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    News He ran up behind the volunteer and swung his fist.