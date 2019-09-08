EQIP Gladstone has been recognised at state level

AFTER working hard to deliver collaborative programs for students in the region, EQIP Gladstone has suitably been singled out.

It has been selected as a finalist in this year's Queensland Training Awards for the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award.

This award recognises outstanding skills developed in collaboration between an employer or industry body and an organisation that delivers nationally recognised training.

EQIP Gladstone operations manager Nicole Allison said the not-for-profit educator submitted its nomination for its "authentic workplace learning programs”.

She said EQIP demonstrated: "Collaboration between the schools and local industry and what we're able to achieve with our programs because of fostering that relationship.”

"It's not very often you have a community that has industry and the schools being able to work together so well,” Ms Allison said. "But in Gladstone we've made it work.”

EQIP Gladstone has three team members, who have been there less than 12 months.

Ms Allison said they were excited to be selected after working hard to improve EQIP programs.

"Three of the seven programs have either changed significantly in those 12 months or we are looking at changes,” she said.

Ms Allison said EQIP Gladstone took out the state and national award for the same category in 2017 and hoped to achieve the same results this year.

The award winner will be announced next weekend in Brisbane.