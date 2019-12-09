Epstein’s mystery woman seen in photo

Paris Hilton arrives at Yacht club De Monaco to celebrate the final stop on the all-female charity drive event Cash & Rocket on June 9 in Monaco. Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured in the background. Picture: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

It's the last time Ghislaine Maxwell was seen in public.

Snapped at a yacht club party on June 9 with Paris Hilton, the alleged pimp for disgraced millionaire Jeffrey Epstein has not been seen since.

Maxwell, 57, has been described as a "recruiter" of young girls for Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in August.

The whole world has been waiting for the woman at the centre of the Epstein scandal to surface or speak out, having flown under the radar since the controversy started.

The British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Epstein has been accused of conspiring to maintain and conceal his sex trafficking ring.

The latest photo was taken a few days after Maxwell met with Epstein's friend Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke has denied discussing Epstein in the chat at his private quarters.

Their meeting came just a month before Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The day of their meeting Maxwell was also pictured in London for the Cash & Rocket rally for "80 of the world's most successful women".

She was seen ahead of a rally photocall at Wellington Arch, with Queen's Guards in the background.

That day she left the capital in a red Ferrari with Nettie Mason, wife of Pink Floyd drummer Nick.

The rally visited Paris and Geneva before finishing in Monaco on June 9, where Maxwell attended the yacht party.

Sources have told The Sun Prince Andrew and Maxwell have remained in touch during the Epstein controversy.

"The Duke has an unswerving loyalty to Ghislaine and she is also very loyal to him," a source said.

"Ghislaine will do anything to protect the Duke and the feeling is mutual. They both share the same view they have done nothing wrong.

"Andrew has always been very stubborn and as far as he is concerned both he and Ghislaine have done nothing wrong and so why should anything get in the way of a friendship that has lasted more than 20 years."

Last week explosive new pictures showed Prince Andrew with Epstein and Maxwell at the UK races.

The never-before-seen photos of the scandal-hit royal were shown on the BBC program Panorama where Virginia Giuffre shared new details of the night she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old, claiming she felt "ashamed" afterwards.

In the photos, the trio are wearing hats and fancy racewear, laughing and smiling at the famous event in 2000.

The trio's outing at Ascot was at a time when the prince has claimed he was seeing Epstein once or twice a year.

Prince Andrew had been introduced to Epstein just months before by Ms Maxwell.

It was also during this time that Ms Maxwell and Epstein attended Windsor Castle for the Prince's 40th birthday.

The Dance of the Decades, a lavish party hosted by the Queen, celebrated four royal birthdays, including Prince Andrew's 40th, the Princess Royal's 50th, the Queen Mother's 100th and Princess Margaret's 70th.

In Prince Andrew's interview with Newsnight last month he said Epstein was there at his invitation, not the royal family's.

He added that the financier was Ms Maxwell's "plus one".

Early the following year, in the most infamous photo of all, the Duke of York was pictured with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Ms Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, with Ms Maxwell stood in the background.

On the Panorama program Ms Giuffre, now a married mum-of-three, described sex with the Duke as "quick and disgusting".

"He got up and he said 'thanks' and walked out and I just sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty and had to get up and have a shower," she said.

The interview was filmed before Prince Andrew's trainwreck BBC appearance last month, but the reporter confirmed Ms Giuffre stood by every word.

Ms Giuffre, 36, alleges she was trafficked as a sex slave by Epstein and made to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001 and 2002, in the US, London and the Caribbean, when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew, 59, has vehemently denied he had sex with her and said he had no recollection of meeting her in a world-first interview with Newsnight last month.