Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Epstein’s mystery woman in ‘safe house’

by Emily Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:46 AM

 

Ghislaine Maxwell - the British socialite who's long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein's madam - is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being "protected because of the information she has on the world's most powerful people".

Ms Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender's rearrest last year and his death in jail in August, reported the New York Post.

She has always denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump, his future wife Melania Knauss, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Donald Trump, his future wife Melania Knauss, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

On the heels of a Reuters report that Ms Maxwell was the main focus of an FBI investigation into several "people who facilitated" the dead paedophile's alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: "Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments.

"They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net - caught at Epstein's house."

The source added of Ms Maxwell, who has homes in Manhattan and London, "She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection."

The source added that Britain's disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Ms Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein's most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies.

Ms Maxwell at the fourth annual WIE Symposium at Centre 548 on September 20, 2013. Picture: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Ms Maxwell at the fourth annual WIE Symposium at Centre 548 on September 20, 2013. Picture: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

But Ms Maxwell refused, forcing the Prince to conduct his own disastrous interview.

The source said: "Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn't in her best interests."

The source also added, "If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine, the IRS would have looked at her tax returns and the income she may have got from Epstein and perhaps some of his powerful associates."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ghislaine maxwell jeffrey epstein

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Get out and have fun’: Hit the trails with Parkrun

        premium_icon ’Get out and have fun’: Hit the trails with Parkrun

        Health Tannum Sands Parkrun is celebrating its third birthday, and wants residents to join in.

        ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        premium_icon ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        Environment Outrage after dozens of fish carcasses dumped in a waterway.

        Popular store closes after decades of business

        premium_icon Popular store closes after decades of business

        News The store’s owners took to Facebook to announce the closure on Thursday.

        ‘He was lucky he got away’

        premium_icon ‘He was lucky he got away’

        News A 4WD was completely destroyed by fire yesterday, but a local firefighter says the...