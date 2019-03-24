Epic, sweaty workout raises money for school

FUN IN THE SUN: John Ramm , Justin Ramm, Dylan Stewart and Craig Ramm won the tug-of-war event.

FUN IN THE SUN: John Ramm , Justin Ramm, Dylan Stewart and Craig Ramm won the tug-of-war event. Diane Essery

PARTCIPANTS will be waking up sore today after an epic workout held at the Mount Larcom State School on Sunday.

To raise money for the school, the Parents and Citizens association organised the Rural Games Challenge which was held on the oval as part of the Mount Larcom farmers market.

Four teams of four competed with the Calliope Queensland Fire and Emergency Service team taking out first place.

P and C member Janine Hobbs said although the challenges were tough, everyone "absolutely loved it”.

"It's a community based event with the idea of getting people together with fun physical activities,” Ms Hobbs said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The first bit was relays which involved the teams flipping tyres, hay bales, panels and carrying buckets of water up a length of field.

"Then everything got bigger and harder, with teams having to move the items over 50m of field.

"There was also wheelbarrow races, boot throwing, obstacles, tug-of-war and other challenging activities.”

There was also several stalls with students manning the agriculture, baking, sewing and face painting stalls.

"Everyone who came was really impressed and we hope it can be bigger next time we have it.

"Even people who just came to watch said they would love to join in next time, because it was fun to watch.”

The winning team was given $100 each and four vouchers good for 20 free sessions of military bootcamp with BEAST Martial Arts and Fitness Academy.